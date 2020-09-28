Bed Bath & Beyond Names New Transformation Officer to Advance Company-Wide Overhaul

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) continues to build its management team tasked with a turnaround in a retailing environment that's changed dramatically in recent years. On Monday the organization named Anu Gupta as its chief strategy and transformation officer, effective Oct. 5. Gupta is a former TargetÂ executive, where she headed up its strategy execution and operational excellence initiatives. She will be stepping down from her role as chief operating officer of Jyve Corporation, which specializes in retailing optimization and recruitment.

Gupta's recruitment caps off a series of new-hire announcements, pointing to matters that weigh on CEO Mark Tritton. Within the past month, the company has also named a new chief technology officer, a new chief supply chain officer, and a new store optimization head. As is the case with the transformation aspect of Gupta's new positions, some of these roles are newly created jobs.

Image source: Getty Images.

All of these roles, however, address most of the elements of the five-pronged turnaround plan Tritton unveiled early this year. That new framework, management says, focuses on products, price, promise, place, and people. As Bed Bath & Beyond's strategy and transformation officer, Gupta will help oversee the shift that calls for new product deployment, a reduction in unnecessary goods in stores, and the implementation of technologies that will help strengthen Bed Bath & Beyond's omnichannel presence. Other newly named executives are also responsible for more focused aspects of the turnaround plan.

Even so, the retailer must shrink in some ways while it works to grow in others. Bed Bath & Beyond announced in July it would be shuttering about 200 of its 1,024 stores within the next two years.

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.