Bed Bath & Beyond Makes Further $3 Mln Investment In GrainChain Convertible Notes

September 15, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY), an online household retailer, said on Monday that it has made an additional $3 million investment in convertible notes in GrainChain Inc., an agricultural technology and fintech firm.

Bed Bath & Beyond has separately engaged GrainChain to analyze its entire supply chain in order to improve efficiency, margin, and inventory turns.

"This engagement spans international and domestic sourcing, fulfillment of customer orders, and last-mile delivery to stores. Bed Bath & Beyond believes that GrainChain's technology has applications far beyond agriculture and is leveraging its own business to demonstrate the platform's broader potential," Bed Bath & Beyond said.

