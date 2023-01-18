US Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond looks for buyers, lenders before potential bankruptcy - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 18, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details, background, statement from Bed Bath

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O has been in talks with prospective buyers and lenders as the struggling retailer tries to keep its business afloat ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The company is in the midst of a sale process to find a buyer that would keep business running at both its eponymous store banner and its buybuy Baby chain, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in an emailed statement to Reutersthat it does not "comment on speculation or specific relationships".

The company was in talks with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for the sale of its assets, including its buybuy Baby stores, as part of a possible bankruptcy process, the New York Times reported last week.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.