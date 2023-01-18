US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond looks for buyer ahead of potential bankruptcy filing - CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 18, 2023 — 03:45 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O is in talks with prospective buyers and lenders as the struggling retailer tries to keep its business afloat during a likely bankruptcy filing, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

