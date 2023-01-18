Bed Bath & Beyond looks for buyer ahead of potential bankruptcy filing - CNBC

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O is in talks with prospective buyers and lenders as the struggling retailer tries to keep its business afloat during a likely bankruptcy filing, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.