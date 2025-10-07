Bed Bath & Beyond To Launch Adopt National Franchise System To Empower Local Entrepreneurs

(RTTNews) - Big-box retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, buybuy BABY, and a blockchain asset portfolio, announced Tuesday plans to launch a national franchise system, empowering local entrepreneurs to own and operate one of America's most trusted home retail brands.

The company said this new model will allow it to operate a smaller footprint of corporate stores nationwide while a complementary franchise network extends its reach, touching nearly every major community in America.

The franchise locations will feature turnkey formats of a traditional Bed Bath & Beyond, including Home, Kitchen Living, Storage & Organization, and Holiday Shoppe, all designed with a neighborhood feel.

The franchisees will share in the economics of BedBathandBeyond.com, unifying in-store and online customer experiences under one iconic brand. Approximately 80% of each store's assortment will be curated by Bed Bath & Beyond, with 20% localized by franchisees to highlight regional products and designers.

Franchisees will have access to tokenization through the tZERO platform to provide capital efficiency, easy equity raises, and democratized ownership. This approach will give franchisees more flexibility to raise capital and engage local investors through digital infrastructure.

They will also have access to Bed Bath & Beyond's suite of AI-powered tools and data analytics capabilities, which will enable owners to forecast demand, manage inventory, and optimize merchandising and staffing decisions using real-time insights.

Further, they will gain access to dashboards that measure promotional effectiveness, pricing performance, and local market trends, helping them drive higher sales, reduce waste, and enhance customer engagement through data-driven decisions. Bed Bath & Beyond noted that it expects to finalize franchise documentation within six months and interested entrepreneurs can contact franchise@beyond.com for details.

