Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's Drop MyPillow Products After CEO's Capitol Siege Comments

(RTTNews) - MyPillow products have been dropped by major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Kohl's (KSS), reportedly after its CEO Mike Lindell, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, supported the election fraud conspiracy.

"They're trying to cancel me out," Lindell told the Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glenn. "I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl's, all these different places. These guys don't understand… they're scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they're scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, 'You guys come back anytime you want.'"

Bed Bath & Beyond issued a statement saying, "As previously announced, we have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands. This includes the MyPillow product line. Our decisions are data-driven, customer-inspired and are delivering substantial growth in our key destination categories."

"There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow," Kohl's said. "We will sell our current inventory and not buy additional/future inventory in the brand. "

Lindell has been staunch supporter of Trump, he even showed his vocal support following the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6 seeking to overturn the election results.

In a video, shared by activist group Sleeping Giants, Lindell reportedly "called for the insurrection" at the Capitol.

"This is the only time we have in history to beat these guys, to suppress the evil, and beat the evil," Lindell says in the video.

