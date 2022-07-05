Bed, Bath & Beyond Is Slashing Prices. Here Are 11 Great Deals You Can Get Now

Prices are going up all over the place, but Bed, Bath & Beyond is still good for some great discounts. You can find all kinds of deals online and in-store right now. Here's a look at 11 of the best deals we found.

1. 4th of July deals on sales & clearance items

If you're in the mood for some post-holiday steals, you're in luck. You can get up to 50% off sale and clearance items as part of the 4th of July sale. This includes previous Black Friday deals and a host of subscription items. Discounts are good through July 5, 2022.

2. 20% off purchase with store pickup

Got a local Bed, Bath & Beyond and willing to drive for a discount? Choose to pick up your order in the store and you can get 20% off your entire purchase. While picking up locally may limit you to in-stock items, 20% can really add up. Offer is good through July 7, 2022.

3. Doorbuster deals as low as $5

If you're looking for bottom-dollar deals, check out the Doorbuster items. You'll find hundreds of deep discounts from nearly every department, with prices as low as $5. Note that these offers can't be combined with coupons. Doorbuster Deals are good through July 7, 2022.

4. 20% off with a College Savings Pass

Getting ready for the fall semester? Enroll in BB&B's College Savings Pass program and you can get 20% off your entire purchase, every purchase. The Pass is good through Sept. 30, 2022. (The offer is only available to college students enrolled in an accredited university. You may be asked to verify your enrollment.)

5. Free shipping on orders $39+

Found some bargains but can't pick them up? Get free shipping on eligible orders of $39 or more. The free shipping offer applies across the store, even including sale and clearance items. (Keep in mind the deal is for standard shipping, which may take a week or so.)

6. Up to $60 off select vacuums

Does your old vacuum suck -- or, rather, not suck? Take advantage of this deal for an upgrade. Get up to $60 off a new vacuum, with deals on a range of models including select stick, uprights, and even robotic vacuums.

7. Up to 50% off outdoor furniture

There's still a lot of summer left for outdoor hangouts, so if your outdoor furniture is looking a little worn, take advantage of this deal. Up to 50% off a huge selection of outdoor furniture, from folding chairs to full patio sets.

8. Up to $50 off select small appliances

Whether you want a new stand mixer or to upgrade your coffee machine, BB&B has you covered with up to $50 off select small appliances. This deal could be particularly valuable if you're looking for KitchenAid attachments, as it looks like most of them are included in the deal.

9. Up to 50% off select shower curtains

Is your old shower curtain looking a little, er, less than clean? Or maybe it's just time for a fresh new look. From modern to kitsch, you can find all kinds of curtain styles for up to 50% off.

10. Up to 40% off select quilts and duvet covers

While you're upgrading your summer styles, take a look at the quilts and duvet covers on sale. You can get up to 40% off while transforming the feel of your bedroom.

11. Up to 30% off select sheets

There's little that compares to the feel of sliding into fresh new sheets. Upgrade your thread count for up to 30% off with BB&B's sale on select sheets and sets.

Upgrading on a budget with great deals

Inflation may be hitting hard right now, but you can still find ways to upgrade your household while still sticking to your budget. While some of these deals may end after the summer holidays and back-to-school shopping time, Bed, Bath & Beyond is known for consistently offering some decent sales. Check back often if the items you want aren't on sale right now.

