Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing: What to Know About Deals and Coupons

When a popular retailer like Bed Bath & Beyond closes, customers are left with a lot of questions. How long will stores be open? Can you still shop online?

When it comes to the home goods store, people are wondering: Can you still use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons? Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection on April 23, 2023, and shopping at the chain’s 360 stores in the wind-down will look a little bit different.

Why is Bed Bath & Beyond closing?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. indicated in a business update at the start of 2023 that there was “lower customer traffic.” The company reported $1.259 billion in net sales in its fiscal third fiscal quarter, ended Nov. 26, 2022, which was $619 million less than Bed Bath & Beyond brought in at the end of 2021. Bed Bath & Beyond also had “substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue.”

Prior to the Chapter 11 filing, Bed Bath & Beyond started the year by closing hundreds of locations . The company is taking a “dual-path” approach to its Chapter 11 proceedings by initiating a liquidation sale as well as marketing Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY as part of an auction, according to its April 26 press release.

“Bed Bath & Beyond has finally succumbed to the fact its business is broken and filed for bankruptcy,” Neil Saunders, retail analyst and managing director of Global Data, told CNBC on April 23.

Bed Bath & Beyond closing deals

Customers can shop online and in-store deals of 10% to 30% off merchandise at 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations and 120 buybuy BABY as the wind-down process continues.

It’s not clear when stores will close , but you can only redeem Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards, store credits and merchandise credits through Monday, May 8, according to an email from a Bed Bath & Beyond rep to Kiplinger. The store will accept returns on items purchased prior to April 26 through May 24, 2023.

Where to use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons