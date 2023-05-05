Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing: 5 Best Places To Shop for Home Goods Now

Since 1971, Bed Bad & Beyond has been a one-stop shop for essential home goods. The retailer specializes in things like kitchenware, electronics, towels, decor and bedding — all of which are designed to suit each individual’s style and needs.

But over the past few months, many Bed Bath & Beyond locations nationwide have closed down. And, as of April 23, 2023, the big box store filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Now, Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY — a chain of stores that sells children’s clothes, strollers and related items — are closing down for good. In fact, the retailer plans to shut down all of its remaining locations between now and the end of June.

Currently, shoppers nationwide can take advantage of major discounts and storewide sales. They can also still shop online or use the store app. Once the store officially completes its winding down process, however, it will be time to find other places to shop.

If you’re looking for a Bed Bath & Beyond alternative for all of your favorite home goods, here are the best options.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Founded in 1984, BJ’s Wholesale Club is a one-stop shop that offers online and in-person shopping for all of your home needs. This makes it a great alternative to Bed Bath & Beyond.

“From bedding and towels, to seasonal decor and patio furniture, BJ’s Wholesale Club has its members covered all year round for all their home goods needs,” said Ashley D. Collazo, a spokesperson for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club also offers many convenient — and affordable — features for families. According to Collazo, “BJ’s allows its members to shop their way with a variety of convenient shopping options including in-club shopping, ship-to-home, same-day delivery, curbside pickup and in-club pickup.”

Target

“Bed Bath & Beyond went bankrupt because customers had already abandoned the brand in favor of stores like Walmart, Target, Costco and HomeGoods,” said Todd Stearn, founder and CEO of The Money Manual.

Like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target also sells a variety of merchandise, including home goods, electronics, furniture and decor. It even has children’s apparel, shoes, toys and accessories — much like buybuy BABY. “Personally, I like shopping for home goods at Target, which is the nation’s 7th largest retailer by sales,” added Stearn.

The retailer operates nationwide and has both in-person and online shopping. Depending on when you shop and what you buy, you can also take advantage of some great deals at Target.

Costco

If you’re a Costco member — or even if you’re not but are thinking about becoming one — this big box store is a great place to get whatever you need for your home. Costco is known for selling items in bulk, which is convenient for families who need larger quantities for their household. But the retailer has more than that.

At Costco, you can buy indoor and outdoor furniture and appliances, electronics, food, cleaning supplies and other household essentials. Plus, if you know the right ways to shop at the store, you could end up paying even less money on the things you need.

Walmart

Since it was founded in 1962, Walmart has long been known for its reasonable prices and large variety of goods. In fact, the man who founded the store, Sam Walton, did so with the goal of helping people save money on the things they need in their lives.

“Walmart is the biggest retailer in the US, doing about $460 billion in sales a year,” said Stearn. They also have a global reach with more than 11,500 stores worldwide. Walmart also has online shopping and curbside pickup for those who prefer a less hands-on experience.

Not only is Walmart a more affordable alternative to Bed Bath & Beyond, but it also has nearly anything you could need — for a fraction of the cost. This includes apparel, shoes, books, electronics, kitchenware, toys, video games, art supplies, auto parts, patio furniture, garden supplies and other household items.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods started out as a small chain in the early 1990s. Since then, hundreds of locations have opened up throughout the country. In 2021, HomeGoods also launched its own online shopping feature for people who prefer shopping from the comfort of home.

The retailer is known for its home furniture and accessories, but it also sells kitchenware, bedding, and decor. Not only that, but HomeGoods sells high-quality food products — like pantry staples — at an affordable price.

