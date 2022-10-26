US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond interim CEO Sue Gove to take on role permanently

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday that interim Chief Executive Sue Gove will keep the role permanently.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Wednesday that interim Chief Executive Sue Gove will keep the role permanently.

Gove was named the interim CEO in June after the company replaced Mark Tritton in a management shake-up to reverse a slump in its business.

Gove was previously the head of the strategy committee and an independent director in the company.

The company said the appointment was unanimous and she will remain on its board.

