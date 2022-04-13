Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

Earnings: -$159.05 million in Q4 vs. $9.06 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.79 in Q4 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$81.55 million or -$0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $2.05 billion in Q4 vs. $2.62 billion in the same period last year.

