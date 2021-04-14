Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

-Earnings: $9.06 million in Q4 vs. -$65.41 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $47.10 million or $0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $2.62 billion in Q4 vs. $3.11 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.