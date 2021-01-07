Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

-Earnings: -$75.44 million in Q3 vs. -$38.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.61 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $10.43 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.19 per share -Revenue: $2.62 billion in Q3 vs. $2.76 billion in the same period last year.

