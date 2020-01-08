Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

-Earnings: -$38.55 million in Q3 vs. $24.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.18 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$46.90 million or -$0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $2.76 billion in Q3 vs. $3.03 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.