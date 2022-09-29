Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

Earnings: -$366.16 million in Q2 vs. -$73.22 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.59 in Q2 vs. -$0.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$256.41 million or -$3.22 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.44 billion in Q2 vs. $1.98 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.