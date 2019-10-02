Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

-Earnings: -$138.77 million in Q2 vs. $48.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.12 in Q2 vs. $0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $41.90 million or $0.34 per share for the period. -Revenue: $2.72 billion in Q2 vs. $2.94 billion in the same period last year.

