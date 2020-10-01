Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):
-Earnings: $217.90 million in Q2 vs. -$138.77 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.75 in Q2 vs. -$1.12 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $62.25 million or $0.50 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.23 per share -Revenue: $2.69 billion in Q2 vs. $2.72 billion in the same period last year.
