Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):

-Earnings: -$302.29 million in Q1 vs. -$371.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.44 in Q1 vs. -$2.91 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$242.83 million or -$1.96 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.22 per share -Revenue: $1.31 billion in Q1 vs. $2.57 billion in the same period last year.

