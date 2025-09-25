Is Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of 200 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBBY's full-year earnings has moved 21.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BBBY has returned about 86.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 8.6%. This shows that Bed Bath & Beyond is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dillard's (DDS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41.4%.

The consensus estimate for Dillard's' current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bed Bath & Beyond belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.2% this year, meaning that BBBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #3. The industry has moved +24.5% year to date.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Dillard's could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.