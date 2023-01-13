Bed Bath & Beyond in talks with Sycamore Partners for sale of assets - NYT

Adds details from report, background

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O is in talks with private equity firm Sycamore Partners for a sale of its assets, including its buybuy Baby stores, as part of a possible bankruptcy process, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is also in talks with other suitors about possible deals, the report added.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Sycamore declined to comment.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were down about 5% at $4.98 in premarket trading, after rallying for four straight sessions this week amid interest from retail investors.

The troubled home goods retailer on Tuesday posted a much bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and a plunge in sales, after saying last week it was exploring options, including bankruptcy.

The company had earlier considered selling its buybuy Baby stores, which sell products for infants and toddlers, but held off in the hopes it could later fetch a higher price, Reuters reported.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.