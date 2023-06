June 5 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is in talks to sell its Buybuy Baby chain to retail investment firm Go Global Retail, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

