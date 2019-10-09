US Markets

Bed Bath & Beyond hires Target executive as CEO

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday it had hired Target Corp's chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton, as its chief executive officer, replacing long-time chief Steven Temares who left the furnishing retailer in May

Tritton, who has over 30 years of experience in the retail industry, will start in his new role in November.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

