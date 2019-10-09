Bed Bath & Beyond hires Target executive as CEO

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Wednesday it had hired Target Corp's TGT.N chief merchandising officer, Mark Tritton, as its chief executive officer, replacing long-time chief Steven Temares who left the furnishing retailer in May

Tritton, who has over 30 years of experience in the retail industry, will start in his new role in November.

