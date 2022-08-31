US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond gets $500 mln in financing, to shut 150 stores

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday it has secured more than $500 million in new financing as the cash-strapped home goods retailer battles a slump in demand and profit.

The company said it would shut about 150 underperforming stores and cut about 20% of its workforce across its corporate and supply chain.

