Bed Bath & Beyond exploring options including bankruptcy, shares fall 13%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Thursday it was exploring options including a bankruptcy filing to address the U.S. home goods retailer's plunging sales, dwindling cash and debt load.

The company said it continues to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring or refinancing debt, reducing or delaying business activities and selling assets.

Shares of the company were down 13% at $2.10 in premarket trading as Bed Bath & Beyond also expects to record a quarterly loss of $385.5 million.

