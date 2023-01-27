Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's BBBY.O efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The troubled home goods retailer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection imminently, likely without a bidder in place for its assets including the valuable buybuy Baby chain, the report added.

However, talks are ongoing and a buyer could still emerge, according to the report.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.