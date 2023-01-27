US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond efforts to find buyer stalled - Bloomberg News

January 27, 2023 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's BBBY.O efforts to find a buyer ahead of a likely bankruptcy filing have stalled, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The troubled home goods retailer is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection imminently, likely without a bidder in place for its assets including the valuable buybuy Baby chain, the report added.

However, talks are ongoing and a buyer could still emerge, according to the report.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

