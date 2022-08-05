Bed Bath & Beyond Discontinues Private Brand Wild Sage: CNBC

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is reportedly discontinuing Wild Sage, one of its private labels.

According to CNBC, the home goods retailer confirmed the brand is being discontinued.

The report says that the decision to discontinue to Wild Sage is just a start of bigger changes at the company as it struggles with declining sales.

Bed Bath is currently looking for a new CEO, after CEO Mark Tritton and Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig left the company in June. Its chief accounting officer also departed in June.

"Customer response has been positive, and we are very pleased with the strength of several owned brands, such as Simply Essential, which delivers opening price points," the company said. "At the same time, we recognize our customers want a better balance of owned and national brands, and are making necessary changes to the assortment to improve the customer experience and drive sales and traffic."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.