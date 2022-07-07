Bed Bath & Beyond Climbs On Stock Purchase By Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are surging more than 16 percent on Thursday after its interim CEO and Director Sue Gove bought stock worth $231K.

The company had appointed independent director Sue Gove as interim CEO on June 29, replacing Mark Tritton.

Currently, shares are at $5.13, up 14.79 percent from the previous close of $4.47 on a volume of 16,640,486. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.38-$31.70 on average volume of 7,003,370.

