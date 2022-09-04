Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal Dies

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal passed away on September 2, 2022.

"The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," the company said.

Arnal fell Friday afternoon from a New York skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower in downtown Manhattan, according to reports.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2020 following a distinguished global career in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular