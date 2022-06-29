US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO steps down

Credit: REUTERS/EMILY ELCONIN

June 29 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O said on Wednesday Chief Executive Mark Tritton has stepped down and independent director Sue Gove has taken his place on an interim basis.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

