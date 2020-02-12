Bed, Bath & Beyond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BBBY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.76, changing hands as low as $10.83 per share. Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 25.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBBY's low point in its 52 week range is $7.31 per share, with $19.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.04.

