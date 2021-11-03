Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Up on Kroger Deal & Share Buyback Plan

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY surged more than 60% in the pre-market trading session on Nov 3, as it announced certain business developments, including accelerated share repurchase plan, leadership changes, the launch of its digital marketplace and a partnership with Kroger KR to sell home and baby products on its online platform.



To start with, the company revealed plans to conclude its $1-billion share repurchase program by fiscal 2021, which is ahead of its schedule. It has already bought back $600 million shares to date and envisions the remaining $400 million to be repurchased in the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2021. The move reflects management’s optimism in its turnaround plan and potential to generate positive cash flow and return significant shareholder capital. However, the aforementioned initiative is not expected to have any impact on fiscal 2021 results.



In the first six months of fiscal 2021, it repurchased shares worth $225 million, with $100 million remaining under its existing $325-million share repurchase plan. Now the total share repurchase amount remaining has increased to $625 million. That said, the company boasts a liquidity of $2 billion.



Bed Bath & Beyond also shared some snippets from its fiscal third-quarter performance. The company undertook pricing actions in the fiscal third quarter, which are expected to have helped the company meet its gross margin goal. November is said to be significant in contributing to comps growth and quarterly sales. It also remains on track with preparations for the peak Holiday season.



In another press release, the company launched its digital marketplace to strengthen its position in the home and baby categories. This addition will help expand its assortment of core products. Bed Bath & Beyond’s digital platform will now sell goods from third-party brands.



It also announced a partnership with Kroger to offer the latter’s customers with the most sought-after home and baby products such as bedding, storage, baby furniture and gear from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby, Owned Brands and other national brands. The products will be available for sale at Kroger.com and a few Kroger stores from 2022. The collaboration will benefit customers by bringing easy access to grocery staples, essential home and baby products.



Kroger’s online platform will help Bed Bath & Beyond reach more customers, thus, expanding base. Following this, Bed Bath & Beyond also intends to pilot shop-in-shop experience in select stores.



Some other retailers engaging in similar partnerships to emerge as a one-stop shop to meet all of consumers needs are Target TGT and Kohl’s KSS.



All said, the recent strategies are likely to provide some cushion to Bed Bath & Beyond as the the home-goods retailer has been battling headwinds related to rising inflation, supply-chain disruptions, and the Delta variant, particularly in key markets like Florida, Texas and California. It is also facing delays in bringing items to stores. Industry-wide concerns, including port congestions and elevated transportation costs, are likely to keep affecting the company.



As a result, management slashed the fiscal 2021 view. It envisions net sales of $8.1-$8.3 billion for fiscal 2021, down from the previously mentioned $8.2-$8.4 billion. It foresees comps to remain flat to marginally up for the remaining quarters versus the previously communicated low-single-digit range. It also expects adjusted earnings of 7-10 cents for fiscal 2021, down from the earlier stated $1.40-$1.55 per share.



For third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company anticipates sales of $1.96-$2 billion, inclusive of core sales and planned sales reduction as part of its store fleet optimization program. Comps are likely to remain flat year over year. Adjusted earnings are expected to be between break-even and 5 cents for the fiscal third quarter.

