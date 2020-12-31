Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 7, 2021. This leading specialty retailer is likely to deliver revenue and earnings growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 21 cents, whereas it reported a loss of 38 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus estimate has moved up 10.5% in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for fiscal third-quarter sales is pegged at $2.77 billion, indicating a 0.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 394.1%. However, its bottom line substantially missed estimates by 232.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. price-eps-surprise | Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Quote

Key Points to Note

Bed Bath & Beyond is one of the few retailers that have been benefiting from consumers’ shift to online shopping amid the pandemic. The company has been witnessing robust sales trends in the digital platform since fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Omni-channel services such as Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store (BOPIS) and Curbside Pickup have been contributing to digital sales growth. Additionally, strong digital sales aided comparable sales (comps) growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.



In the last reported quarter’s earnings call, management noted that the momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales continued in September. The persistence of positive trends in comps and digital business is likely to have bolstered the company’s top line in the fiscal third quarter.



Additionally, the company’s efforts to expedite the delivery and supply-chain network through the conversion of Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores in the United States and Canada into regional fulfillment centers have been paying off. Also, it partnered with Shipt to launch a same-day delivery service in its namesake and buybuy baby stores, which is likely to have aided sales during the holiday season. Gains from these actions are also likely to get reflected in the company’s robust digital sales results for the to-be-reported quarter.



Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to bottom-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.

Zacks Model



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Bed Bath & Beyond this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +32.28%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates



Here are some other companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



The Procter & Gamble Company PG has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.77% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream



Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KimberlyClark Corporation (KMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Constellation Brands Inc (STZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.