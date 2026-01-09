Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Surges 12.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY shares ended the last trading session 12.2% higher at $6.7. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Bed Bath & Beyond is benefiting from AI-driven strategies for personalization and conversion, enhanced customer experience, investments in technology and PropTech solutions, strategic acquisitions, and the expansion of its "Everything Home" ecosystem.

This online discount retailer is expected to post a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +74.7%. Revenues are expected to be $265.45 million, down 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bed Bath & Beyond, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBBY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bed Bath & Beyond belongs to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Another stock from the same industry, Travelzoo TZOO, closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $6.69. Over the past month, TZOO has returned -4.5%.

For Travelzoo, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.11. This represents a change of -57.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Travelzoo currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Travelzoo (TZOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.