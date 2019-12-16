Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $15.18, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had gained 11.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 8, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion, down 5.07% from the year-ago period.

BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $11.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.34% and -5.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BBBY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BBBY has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.9, which means BBBY is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that BBBY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BBBY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

