Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $14.92, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 17.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.97 billion, down 24.76% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion, which would represent changes of +182.18% and -11.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.75.

Meanwhile, BBBY's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

