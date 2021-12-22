Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $15.63, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 29.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.97 billion, down 24.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $8.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +182.18% and -11.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bed Bath & Beyond's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.93.

Investors should also note that BBBY has a PEG ratio of 0.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.