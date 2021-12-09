Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.13, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 11.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.11%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, down 24.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $8.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +183.17% and -11.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Bed Bath & Beyond is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Bed Bath & Beyond's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.44.

We can also see that BBBY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BBBY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.