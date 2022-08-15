Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.21, changing hands as high as $15.07 per share. Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 12.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BBBY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.38 per share, with $30.1386 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.33.

