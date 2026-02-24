Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target Decreased by 10.91% to 10.00

The average one-year price target for Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) has been revised to $10.00 / share. This is a decrease of 10.91% from the prior estimate of $11.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.16% from the latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bed Bath & Beyond. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBBY is 0.04%, an increase of 40.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.37% to 49,829K shares. The put/call ratio of BBBY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 5,749K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,560K shares , representing an increase of 20.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 16.56% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 3,568K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,398K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 2,307K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,628K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBBY by 64.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,578K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

