Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.33, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 7.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of -$1.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 672%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, down 23.71% from the prior-year quarter.

BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.97 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -815.31% and -23.59%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

