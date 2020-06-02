Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.55, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of -$1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1283.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.30 billion, down 49.55% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.34 per share and revenue of $8.81 billion, which would represent changes of -608.7% and -21.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% higher within the past month. BBBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.