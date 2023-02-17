Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $1.81, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 52.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of -$2.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.42 billion, down 30.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$11.71 per share and revenue of $5.62 billion, which would represent changes of -1094.9% and -28.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.47% lower within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

