Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed the most recent trading day at $15.52, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the home goods retailer had gained 12.07% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BBBY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 8, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BBBY to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion, down 5.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $11.36 billion, which would represent changes of -6.34% and -5.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BBBY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BBBY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BBBY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

Investors should also note that BBBY has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BBBY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

