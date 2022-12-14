Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $2.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 20.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.93, down 672% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.42 billion, down 24.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.97 per share and revenue of $6 billion, which would represent changes of -815.31% and -23.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.87% lower within the past month. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

