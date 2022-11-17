Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) closed at $3.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the home goods retailer had lost 30.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 7.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 10.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Bed Bath & Beyond as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Bed Bath & Beyond is projected to report earnings of -$1.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 632%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.43 billion, down 23.71% from the prior-year quarter.

BBBY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.90 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -808.16% and -23.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Bed Bath & Beyond is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

