Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Sue Gove As New President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (BBBY) announced Wednesday the appointment of Sue Gove as President & Chief Executive Officer. Gove has served as Interim CEO since June 2022.

The appointment was unanimously approved by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s Board of Directors. Gove will continue to serve on the Company's Board.

Under Gove's leadership, the Company will continue to execute its strategic plan, announced on August 31, 2022, with a priority on strengthening its financial positioning, increasing customer engagement, driving traffic, and recapturing market share.

Most Popular