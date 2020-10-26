Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints Elizabeth Meltzer As General Merchandising Manager

(RTTNews) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) said Monday that it has appointed Elizabeth Meltzer as Senior Vice President, General Merchandising Manager for its Bed, Bath and Home Décor categories, effective November 2, 2020.

Meltzer will join the company's merchandising leadership team, reporting to Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President & Chief Merchandising Officer, and President of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, Bed Bath said in a statement.

Meltzer has more than 25 years of experience in retail merchandising, most recently as Senior Vice President of Merchandising at The Gap.

