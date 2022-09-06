Bed Bath & Beyond appoints accounting head as interim CFO

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O named its accounting head Laura Crossen as interim Chief Financial Officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.