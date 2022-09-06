US Markets
Bed Bath & Beyond appoints accounting head as interim CFO

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O named its accounting head Laura Crossen as interim Chief Financial Officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

Reuters

