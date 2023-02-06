US Markets
BBBY

Bed Bath & Beyond announces offering of convertible preferred stock

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 06, 2023 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details, shares

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath Beyond Inc BBBY.Osaid on Monday it was planning to raise about $225 million through an offering of Series A convertible preferred stock and warrants.

Shares of the retailer, which closed up 92.1% at $5.86 in wild trading session, where down as much as 14% in extended trading.

The embattled retailer said it will use the proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding revolving loans under its asset-based lending (ABL) facility.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in January it had defaulted on a loan from JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Bloomberg News reported that the company's efforts to find a buyer had also stalled.

Sources have told Reuters that Bed Bath & Beyond has lined up liquidators to close additional stores unless a last-minute buyer emerges.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBBY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.