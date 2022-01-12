Bed Bath & Beyond: Still a ‘Prove Me’ Story, Says Top Analyst

Retailers’ favorite Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) provided another push upwards for the beleaguered home goods retailer following its F3Q21 earnings; shares climbed by 8% in the subsequent session. However, the support once again had little to do with any improving fundamentals.

A look at the headline numbers confirms this as the company missed on both the top-and bottom lines.

Revenue came in at $1.88 billion, 28.2% below the same period last year and missing the Street’s call by $70 million. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.25 fell short of consensus expectations by $0.25.

Raymond James’ Bobby Griffin notes the soft metrics were the result of “traffic pressures in September/October, as well as inventory replenishment challenges,” and all amount to another “disappointing” quarter.

Additionally, the outlook doesn’t provide much succor. Management said that in December the “inventory challenges” had an even bigger part to play.

As such, the company’s Q4 outlook is for adj. EBITDA of $80-100 million, below both Griffin and the Street’s respective forecasts of $153 million and $164 million and based on net sales of ~ $2.1 billion. Griffin had previously expected sales of $2.2 billion, while the Street had ~$2.25 billion.

So, challenging times ahead still, although Griffin notes the company is aware of the “core issues within the business and has a reasonable plan in place to address the challenges.”

“That said,” the 5-star analyst went on to say, “BBBY remains a ‘prove me’ story, especially as the home furnishing industry continues to comp against elevated home related spending and faces challenges in the shipping environment. In addition, we are admittedly concerned about the ongoing share repurchase activity, while comps at the core Bed Bath and Beyond banner continue to trend negative and below peers.”

As such, until there is solid proof of gross margin expansion and evidence that comps can “return positive,” the analyst stays on the sidelines with a Market Perform (i.e., Hold) rating and no fixed price target. (To watch Griffin’s track record, click here)

Interestingly, Griffin’s take is relatively positive when compared to his colleagues’ assessment; based on 7 Sells, 4 Holds and 1 lone Buy, the stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating. Going by the $13.05 average target, shares will stay range-bound over the coming months. (See BBBY stock forecast on TipRanks)

